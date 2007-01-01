Panduranga Kishore Babu Mannem Security Services Manager - Cyber Security Endpoint

Kishore is a Cybersecurity Manager with over 20+ years of experience in Information Technology, specializing in endpoint protection, malware defense, and enterprise security operations.

He holds globally recognized certifications including CISM (Certified Information Security Manager) and CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor), reflecting strong expertise in security governance, risk management, compliance, and audit alignment.

His experience spans the design, deployment, and management of production and development security environments, including Symantec Endpoint Protection (SEP), Trend Micro, McAfee, and Microsoft SCEP, with a strong focus on secure system architecture and operational resilience. He possesses in-depth knowledge of antivirus, anti-spyware, desktop firewall, IDS/IPS technologies, and enterprise network and system hardening.

In addition, he has extensive experience in URL filtering, email security, vulnerability management tools, and compliance assessment, along with over two years of focused experience in risk and compliance management. He also brings deep expertise in Microsoft security updates and patch management, having managed enterprise patching via SCCM 2007, 2012, and 2019.

Since 2021, he has been working as a Delivery Manager, leading cybersecurity service delivery for multiple IBM clients, ensuring operational excellence, governance alignment, and continuous improvement across complex security engagements.