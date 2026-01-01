Or Ben Nun Security Web Researcher

Or is a Security Web Researcher specializing in web security analysis, browser-based threat detection and malicious extension behavior. With experience in automation, browser extensions, and cybersecurity research, Or focuses on identifying hidden threats, including credential stealers, info stealers, malicious JavaScript loaders, and anti-analysis techniques used in modern attacks. Combining practical development experience with offensive and defensive security knowledge, Or is dedicated to improving visibility into web-based threats and strengthening browser security.