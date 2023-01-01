Omari Jones Strategic Threat Analyst

Omari Jones is a strategic threat analyst with IBM X-Force, where he supports incident response operations and contributes to strategic threat intelligence focused on cybercrime activity as well as cloud and supply chain vulnerabilities. He began his career at IBM in 2023 and joined the X-Force team in August 2024.

Omari’s work centers on understanding how threat actors exploit modern cloud environments and the supply chain. He has authored intelligence reports analyzing cloud and supply-chain vulnerabilities, helping incident responders and security leaders to assess both immediate impact and broader enterprise risk.

Omari aims to connect technical knowledge of threat activity with strategic insight, enabling clearer decision-making during incidents and strengthening long-term defensive posture.