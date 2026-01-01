Nikhil Radheshwar Senior Partner and VP, Hybrid Cloud Management Services Line Leader, US Federal

Nikhil is an accomplished executive leader dedicated to helping the US Federal Government achieve its mission by delivering exceptional public services through hybrid multi-cloud solutions, cloud platform engineering and generative AI capabilities. He currently heads Hybrid Cloud Services for the US federal market. He brings deep expertise in go-to-market strategy, sales and business development, delivery excellence, people leadership, financial management and federal industry engagement.

With proven experience across all phases of the contract lifecycle—including deal shaping, proposal leadership, capture management, solution design, pricing, and price-to-win strategies—Nikhil has successfully led complex initiatives that drive measurable outcomes. He is skilled in managing large-scale IT services and consulting engagements across both federal and commercial sectors. His background includes overseeing cloud services as a cloud service provider (CSP) and managing hybrid multi-cloud environments, as well as leading application and infrastructure modernization efforts.

Specialties:

- Business and transformation leader, Industry: Federal, Automotive/Global

- Sales and Business development across the entire sales and delivery life cycles and go-to-market strategy

- Developing and leading large IT functions and practices

- P&L responsibility

- Complex Program Management: Multi/Hybrid Cloud Migration and IT Modernization

- Global IT Managed Services and Cloud Service Provider

- Application and Infrastructure Modernization