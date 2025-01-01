Dr. Nicole Mather Health & Life Sciences Data & AI Lead, Partner, IBM Consulting, UK & Ireland

Dr Nicole Mather leads IBM’s Life Sciences consulting team in the UK, which brings world-leading business, technology and digital capabilities to innovative pharma and growing SMEs. As Director of the Office for Life Sciences, Nicole shaped the UK ecosystem and health data environment and led the UK government on the development of the Life Sciences Industrial Strategy and first Sector deal, focusing on the creation of new UK industries in the UK, such as Genomics, Digital Health, and early diagnosis. Nicole is a Non-Executive Director of the Wellcome Sanger Centre and the Health Research Authority and holds a DPhil, MSc, and MA from the University of Oxford.