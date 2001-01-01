Nicolas Mäding Principal Product Manager, Confidential Computing, IBM Z and LinuxONE

Nicolas Mäding is a Principal Product Manager at the IBM Lab in Boeblingen. He received his Dipl. Ing. Degree in Electrical and Information Technology at the Technical University of Chemnitz. He joined IBM in 2001 and worked in various development and management positions in IBM Systems Hardware Development. In 2018 he joined the Hyper Protect Services organization and became the Product Manager for Confidential Computing Platform. He is author or co-author of several patents and technical papers.