Nicholas Colvin Masi Fuller Vice President, AI and Automation, IBM Software

Dr. Nicholas C. M. Fuller is a globally recognized technology executive and innovation leader with more than two decades of impact across AI, automation, edge computing, and semiconductor R&D. With a career that spans 23+ years at IBM, he has shaped enterprise-scale technology strategy, built high-performing global teams, and translated advanced research into market-defining outcomes.

As Vice President of AI & Automation at IBM, Dr. Fuller leads the global innovation agenda for agentic AI and next-generation automation, supporting IBM’s multibillion-dollar automation software business and influencing emerging industry standards across IT operations, Industry 4.0, software engineering, and business processes in the era of agentic AI. He holds 75+ patents, has authored more than 80 publications with over 3,700 citations, and his work has been featured by Forbes, The Deep View, TechRadar, IEEE Spectrum, and international media. Dr. Fuller is the recipient of several awards: IBM Corporate Award (2019); IBM Outstanding Technical Achievement (2014); IBM dual Master Inventor designations; Working Dad of the Year award (2020); and was inducted into Fatima College Hall of Achievement (2024). Additionally, he was appointed to the inaugural advisory board of the NIST- and ASTM-sponsored ASCET Center of Excellence (2025) for standards in emerging technologies.

Dr. Fuller holds a Ph.D. in Applied Physics from Columbia University, completed in partnership with Bell Laboratories, Lucent Technologies, and graduated summa cum laude from Morehouse College.