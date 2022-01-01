Nicholas Flood VP, IBM Technology & Country Leader

Nicholas Flood was appointed Vice President IBM Technology & Country Leader IBM Australia in January 2022. Prior to this, as Director and General Manager for Federal Government, he lead IBM's engagement with the Australian Federal Government supporting them toward their aspiration to be a top three (3) digital government globally by 2025.

Since joining IBM as a graduate, Nicholas has held a range of strategic client leadership roles across Federal Government and Financial Services. During this time, he played a key role in establishing IBM’s Whole of Government Agreement, in particular leading establishment of the innovation agenda underpinning this agreement.

Outside of IBM, Nicholas is an active member on range of industry associations and boards, including (i) the Australian Information Industry Association’s ACT and Federal Council and also; (ii) The University of Sydney’s Board of Advice. In this capacity, Nicholas helps shape the role technology can play and government’s response to address challenges and enable opportunities across the digital economy.

Nicholas holds an MBA from the University of Sydney completed as recipient of the Business School Business Leader Post-Graduate Scholarship and received the Gold Lion Award at graduation.

He also holds an Undergraduate degree, a Master of Commerce and a Master of Business Research with Honours completed as recipient of an Australian Postgraduate Award scholarship.