Nelson Pinochet Principal Tech Sales Leader, IBM OpenPages

Nelson is the Principal Technical Sales Leader for Watsonx.governance and IBM OpenPages for the Americas. Focuses on Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) space with solutions across all industries. He and his team continuously leverage IBM’s vast technologies (such as AI, Analytics, Automation, and Integrations) to bring differentiating value to the market. His experience in software technology expands over 20 years performing roles in consulting, project management, product management and technical sales with enterprise business software. Also holds an International MBA from the University of South Carolina as well as an undergraduate in International Studies. ​