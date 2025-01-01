Neel Sundaresan General Manager, Automation and AI, IBM

Neel Sundaresan is the General Manager of Automation and AI in IBM Software. Prior to IBM he was a technology VP at Microsoft, Cloud and AI, where he pioneered the “AI for Code” initiative leading to Microsoft CoPilot. He has over 25 years of experience leading product, engineering, and research at companies like eBay, IBM, Microsoft and in the startup world. He is a recognized expert in AI, Cloud and developer tools and large-scale systems. He is a frequent keynote speaker at national and international conferences. He has over 140 cited publications and over 320 issued patents. He also has a PhD in Computer Science.