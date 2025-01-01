Naomi Rozenberg Associate Consultant

Naomi is a practitioner in the Business Transformation part of our consulting business. Naomi Rozenberg is an Associate Consultant in IBM's Business Transformation unit, focusing on Strategy & Transformation for Comms & Industrial clients. Originally from Brussels, Belgium, and holding a Master in International Business from the University of Florida, Naomi brings a global perspective to her work. Her expertise lies in leveraging advanced technologies, including AI, to drive organizational resilience and transformation, guided by a commitment to responsible AI use and human-centered enablement methodology.