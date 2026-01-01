Nancy Talaat Associate Partner and Offering Lead - Cloud Platform Engineering Services

Nancy Talaat is an accomplished technology and business transformation executive at IBM, with more than 25 years of experience spanning global strategy, program management, cloud platform services, and IT service management. A PMP and ITIL Expert–certified leader, she has a strong track record of driving complex global initiatives, leading high-performing teams, optimizing operational performance, and delivering business growth across international markets. Her expertise combines strategic leadership, customer engagement, workforce transformation, and large-scale technology services delivery.