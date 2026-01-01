Namit Kabra IBM Master Inventor | Software Engineer

Namit Kabra is a Software Engineer at IBM and a passionate technologist dedicated to sharing knowledge and exploring cutting-edge advancements in the field. With several years of experience in software development, he specializes in Data & AI, constantly expanding his expertise to stay at the forefront of innovation.

An IBM Master Inventor, Namit has made significant contributions through intellectual property, holding 36 patents granted by the USPTO and 12 publications in domains like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, IoT, and Information Governance.

He holds a Bachelor’s in Computer Science from PES University and a Master’s in Computer Science from Loyola University Chicago. Through his technical blog, he shares insights, tutorials, and discussions on emerging technologies, aiming to make complex topics accessible to developers of all levels.

When he’s not coding or patenting, Namit enjoys mentoring, writing, and connecting with the tech community. Feel free to reach out for collaborations or discussions!