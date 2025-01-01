Monika Lesiak Senior Managing Consultant - Global Finance Transformation

Monika is a Senior Managing Consultant in the Global Finance Transformation practice within IBM Consulting. She has 15 years of experience in driving Client Finance Services Operations, Processes Transformation and Digitalization, and Finance process advisory, providing guidance on Process Excellence and successfully helping clients to achieve market best practices. Monika has solid finance processes expertise, she was successfully delivering and managing operations in this space for IBM clients across different industry areas. She also led for multiple years Service Delivery & Operations in IBM BPO Center, she has developed broad experiences in Shared Service Center delivery, transition, innovations and automation of financial processes, process compliance and controls, and effective management of large Client portfolios across the globe.

She is a certified Process Mining expert and Analytics passionate, with experience in solutions, implementation, and value generation for our clients.