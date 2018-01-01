Mohamad Ali Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting, IBM

Mohamad leads IBM Consulting, IBM’s global professional consulting services unit, an organization in 150 countries with deep industry expertise and market-leading business transformation and technology implementation capabilities. In this role, he leads an organization solving complex problems for clients using technology-based assets and AI from IBM and our expanding ecosystem of strategic partners. Mohamad was most recently CEO of IDG, a leading market intelligence and demand generation company serving the technology ecosystem. Before this, Mohamad was CEO of Carbonite, a publicly traded data-protection and cybersecurity company, where he grew revenues fourfold over four years. Mohamad also previously served as the Chief Strategy Officer at Hewlett Packard, where he played a pivotal role in the company's turnaround by directly managing over ten billion dollars of organic cost reductions and leading the process to split HP into two companies. At IBM, Mohamad acquired and integrated various companies to help create the organization’s multi-billion dollar analytics software business. At Avaya, he oversaw the two-billion-dollar services group, and served as the head of the company’s research labs. He currently serves on the boards of Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC), and previously on the boards of iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT), Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) and City National Bank (NYSE: CYN). Mohamad is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Mohamad holds a B.S. in Computer Engineering, a B.A. in History, and a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, each from Stanford University. He was named 2022 EY Entrepreneur of the Year for New England; 2018 CEO of the Year by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council; member of 2018 Public Board of the Year by National Association of Corporate Directors New England; 2021, 2020 & 2018 100 Most Influential People in Boston by Boston Magazine; and was a finalist in America’s prestigious 1988 National Science Talent Search.