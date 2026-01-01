Mike Chon Senior Partner Federal Strategy and Transformation and Business Application Practice Area Leader

Mike Chon is a Vice President and Partner at IBM Global Business Services with over 24 years of experience in Human Capital, project management, transformation, and consulting. A recognized thought leader, he drives global HR transformations from strategy and business case through design and implementation, with a strong focus on Digital HR and the Future of Work. Mike is known for translating innovative HR ideas into practical, customer‑focused solutions across business, HR, and technology. He has extensive experience leading diverse global teams and partnering closely with C‑suite executives.