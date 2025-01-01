Mihir Shah Associate Partner, Microsoft Application Management

Mihir Shah is an IBM offering lead and delivery executive who helps enterprises operationalize and govern AI agents at scale, aligning advanced AI capabilities with measurable business outcomes across complex client environments. With 20+ years in IT consulting and a decade focused on Microsoft Dynamics 365, he has led successful deployments and adoption programs for enterprise cloud applications using agile and design thinking practices. His background spans CRM program leadership, XRM implementations, and delivery oversight, with a track record that includes Microsoft cloud app integration and Power Platform analytics enablement for business users. Based in New Jersey, he is an active community contributor, speaker, and mentor, reflecting a hands-on approach to enterprise AI and Microsoft ecosystems.