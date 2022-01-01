Michelle Pellegrin Global Managing Director, Microsoft Partnership, IBM Ecosystem Global Sales

Michelle is the Global Vice President and Managing Director leading the Microsoft Strategic Partnership at IBM. Michelle accepted this executive position in July 2022 and brings a wealth of experience to this role with over 23 years at IBM working across IBM Consulting, Global Sales, Client Engineering, Customer Success and Support and most recently led key strategic partner relationships within the IBM Ecosystem. She has deep experience developing trusted business relationships, establishing a common set of strategic objectives and is passionate about driving customer success, growth and transformation.