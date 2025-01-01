Michal Chorev IBM Consulting AI Governance Lead

Michal is the AI Governance Lead for IBM Consulting Australia, where she advises clients across all stages of AI adoption, from strategy through implementation and responsible scaling. She guides organisations on establishing ethical AI frameworks, governance structures, and risk management approaches to ensure responsible and compliant AI deployment. Previously at IBM Research, Michal led the successful adoption of AI-based decision support systems for Healthcare and Pharma clients, focusing on explainability, causal inference, and multi-modal prediction capabilities. With over 15 years of experience leading R&D teams in AI and advanced analytics, she brings deep technical expertise combined with practical implementation knowledge. Today, Michal advises clients across multiple industry sectors on how to design and implement trustworthy AI systems that deliver exceptional business value while maintaining ethical standards and regulatory compliance.