Michael Rasmussen GRC Analyst & Pundit, GRC 20/20 Research, LLC

Michael Rasmussen is an internationally recognized thought leader and pioneer in governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC). With over 30 years of experience, he has extensive expertise in enterprise GRC strategy and processes supported by robust information and technology architectures. Known as the "Father of GRC," Michael was the first to define and model the GRC market in February 2002 while at Forrester, setting the foundation for the modern understanding of GRC.