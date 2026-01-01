Michael Herman Global Salesforce Practice Leader

Michael Herman, Global Salesforce Practice Leader, brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling customer‑focused technology practices across global organizations. As a proven sales and delivery leader with deep relationships across Salesforce, his career spans multiple industries and leadership roles at firms including Deloitte Consulting, KPMG, and Demand Chain. Throughout his career, Michael has focused on driving growth, modernizing go‑to‑market strategies, and helping organizations transform how they engage customers.