Michael Conward Cofounder and CTO, MyLÚA Health

Michael is a mechanical engineer and AI systems architect focused on designing intelligent technology for high-stakes, real-world environments.

With over 10 years of experience across startups, industry, and academia, he's led teams as a Chief Technology Officer, Director of Product, and founder building AI-powered platforms in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and regulated domains. His work applies first-principles engineering, including system safety, failure analysis, and human-in-the-loop design, to modern AI architectures that support decision-making without replacing human judgment.