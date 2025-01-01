Meredith Stowell Vice President, IBM zSystems Ecosystem

I am the Vice President of IBM zSystems Ecosystem helping to build skills and a strong community of partners. My team and I work with clients, universities, students, professional developers and partners around the world to build critical IT skills needed in the marketplace by IBM and the broader ecosystem. I lead developer outreach activities including hackathons, meetups, and trial programs to increase awareness of the platform and build a vibrant ecosystem of solutions supported on the IBM zSystems and LinuxONE platforms. I have worked with a broad range of IBM software solutions and much of my background is in the analytics field where I have worked as a business analyst, enterprise implementation consultant, program manager and leader for Business Analytics technical and sales enablement.