Matt Roberts Distinguished Engineer and CTO, IBM Integration core software

Matt Roberts is the Distinguished Engineer and CTO for IBM Integration core software, in which role he has technical responsibility for the IBM Integration portfolio including Cloud Pak for Integration, App Connect, DataPower and Aspera.

He has strong technical skills in software and SaaS development and delivery, architecture, implementation, and problem-solving, as well as extensive technical leadership experience in delivering both SaaS and Software offerings. Matt works closely with IBM customers to ensure they achieve the maximum value from IBM's products. He presents regularly both internally and externally on both the capabilities of IBM products and on software development experiences and best practices.