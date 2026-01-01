Matt DePersis Senior Product Marketing Manager | Integration

Matt DePersis is the Sr. Product Marketing Manager at IBM, focusing on integration, API management and AI-powered technologies. With a career spanning leading B2B technology companies, including Rakuten, Viacom, PebblePost, and Wunderkind; he brings a strong track record of translating complex platforms into clear, compelling narratives that resonate with technical and business audiences alike. Matt is also an ambassador of the Product Marketing Alliance and a frequent speaker at industry events, where he shares perspectives on the intersection of APIs, AI, and enterprise innovation.