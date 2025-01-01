Mateo Canarte-Toro Worldwide Supply Chain Sales Leader, IBM

As a Worldwide Supply Chain Sales Leader, Mateo Cañarte-Toro supports the strategic direction of the supply chain software portfolio. He spent his first 4 years at IBM as a Supply Chain Technical Specialist, assisting IBM’s largest signature accounts with their supply chain initiatives across optimization, sustainability, fulfillment, and e-commerce. With a strong technical background in Order Management, Mateo is a supply chain thought leader and client-focused SME who speaks globally at events, working hand-in-hand with leading organizations to bring their digital transformation initiatives to life