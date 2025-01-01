小野昌子 ストラテジー コンサルタント，コンサルティング事業本部，ハイブリット・クラウド＆データ，日本アイ・ビー・エム株式会社

- Spearheaded multiple projects across new business development, partnerships, and global expansion.

- Served as a consultant for B2B companies transitioning to B2C, implementing IoT solutions, and navigating digital transformation.

- During tenure at IBM Japan, crafted IT strategies and grand designs for telecommunications education and food e-commerce clients, while supporting CCoE establishment.

- Currently developing TBM implementation support for Japanese enterprises and contributing to various projects.