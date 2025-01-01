Maryam Ashoori Head of Product, watsonx.ai, IBM

Maryam is the Director of Product Management for IBM Data and AI Strategic Partnership. She is a technologist with 15+ years of experience developing data-driven technologies that drive demand and delight customers. She built high-performing and diverse engineering, design, science, and product teams whose work has impacted millions of people worldwide. Prior to IBM, Maryam was the Head of Engineering at Lift Bikes and Scooters Operations, and prior to that she spent 6 years at IBM Research designing experiences for emerging technologies in AI and Quantum. Maryam has a Ph.D. in System Design Engineering from the University of Waterloo and two Masters degrees in Artificial Intelligence.