Mary Spurlock VP of Marketing

Mary Spurlock is Vice President of Marketing at Cobalt Iron, where she leads go-to-market strategy and communications for the company’s Compass enterprise data protection platform. With more than two decades of experience in technology marketing, education, and customer-facing enablement, she focuses on helping business and IT leaders connect, share ideas, and solve complex data protection challenges. At Cobalt Iron, Mary has been instrumental in positioning the company’s SaaS-based backup and cyber-resilient data protection solutions for modern cloud and hybrid environments, including IBM Cloud.