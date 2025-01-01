Mary Rowe Senior Partner, Global Salesforce Practice and Offering Leader, IBM

Mary Rowe is a seasoned technology executive with over 30 years of experience in digital transformation, customer success, and business strategy. She spent 16 years at Accenture leading large-scale consulting initiatives before joining Salesforce, where she held leadership roles in Professional Services and Customer Success for nearly 15 years. As the architect of Salesforce's Advisory Services business, she played a pivotal role in growing and shaping their professional services business.

Now, as the Global Salesforce Offering & Practice Leader at IBM Consulting, Mary drives strategic growth and differentiation in a highly competitive partner ecosystem. She leads the development and implementation of AI-driven solutions, including the IBM Intelligent Delivery Suite for Salesforce, enhancing efficiency, quality, and team enablement while upholding ethical AI adoption.

A collaborative leader and mentor, Mary is also deeply committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities. She serves as Chair of the Board for Literacy INC (LINC), Executive Board Member for the Girl Scouts of Greater New York, and Treasurer for SDS Summer Programs, LLC, championing education and youth empowerment.

Throughout her career, Mary has remained focused on driving meaningful change—for clients, teams, and the communities she serves.