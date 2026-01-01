Mary Evanston Federal Capture Executive

Mary Evanston is a senior executive and strategic technologist with over 25 years of distinguished leadership in business development, capture management, and technical innovation within the federal technology market. Currently serving as Federal Capture Executive in IBM’s Federal Technology Sales Team. Mary spearheads strategic initiatives across federal agencies, integrating advanced IBM technologies to secure high-value federal opportunities and drive organizational growth.

Mary's technical expertise is underscored by her continuous learning mindset including a rigorous foundation in Mathematics earned from Indiana University, a Master of Science in Data Science at the University of Virginia, and currently pursuing advanced studies in Computational Engineering – Quantum Computing at the Purdue School of Engineering. She futher achieved a professional certification in Quantum Computing from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), solidifying her command of emerging technologies and analytical methodologies. Mary also serves as an IBM Quantum Ambassador where she contributes to industry thought leadership and promotes awareness and adoption of quantum technologies to address federal and defense sector challenges.