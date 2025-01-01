Martin Oberhofer Vice President and Distinguished Engineer, Data Core Products, IBM Software

Martin Oberhofer is a technologist and engineering leader with deep expertise in enterprise data architecture across multiple domains, including data governance and data products, master data management, data observability and data quality, data integration, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. He has a proven track record of translating customer needs into software solutions by working collaboratively with globally distributed development, design, and product management teams. Martin guides development teams using Agile and DevOps software development methodologies.

He is an IBM Master Inventor with over 130 granted patents, numerous publications, and is the co-author of several books. He was previously certified as a Distinguished Architect with The Open Group.