Martín Fuentes Group Product Manager, IBM

Martín is a Group Product Manager at IBM Instana, where he leads efforts in tracing and metrics native instrumentation, agent, tracing analytics, logging, and third-party data integration. With nearly 20 years of experience in the technology industry, Martín has worked across various sectors, from hardware to software, and has been involved in both startups and multinational enterprises, handling B2C and B2B products.

Transitioning from customer support to product management a decade ago, Martín first contributed to a multimedia streaming platform, then an online video club, and for the past six years, he's focused on observability. His technical background provides a deep understanding of the challenges in monitoring complex, modern technology stacks. Originally from Argentina, Martín has been living in Spain for the past 16 years.