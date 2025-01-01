Mark Scapicchio Editor, Topics & Insights for IBM Think

Mark Scapicchio is Content Director, Inbound and SEO for IBM.com. He directs a team of 20+ writers in this role, creating informative, search-optimized content on artificial intelligence (AI) models, AI governance, data management and security, AIOps, IT automation, regulatory compliance, and more. A career journalist, editor, and copywriter working primarily in the IT and healthcare industries, he has authored/coauthored three books, contributed to numerous trade publications, and produced content for hundreds of print and digital advertising and marketing campaigns.