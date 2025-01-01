Mark Restall MSc, BEng , CEng, MIET, IBM Associate Partner Data, IBM Consulting

Mark works for IBM as an Associate partner and Executive Architect with deep experience Data and Analytics (Machine Learning and Generative AI), working across a range of sectors including Public Sector and Healthcare.

Mark has an MSc in Information Systems Engineering, BEng (Hons) in Electronic Engineering, Chartered Engineer, and is a Member of the Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Mark has over 30 years’ experience working across various technical disciplines in high-profile organisations, including leadership roles at worldwide, European and UK levels. Roles have covered Product Research and Development and Corporate Research.