Mark Gambino Distinguished Engineer and Chief Architect of the z/TPF portfolio, IBM

Mark Gambino is an IBM Distinguished Engineer and Chief Architect of the z/TPF portfolio. His experience includes leading, designing, and implementing solutions for real-time transaction processing environments in the Travel and Transportation, Hospitality, and Financial Services sectors that require high performance, ability to scale to hundreds of thousands of secure transactions per second, while maintaining true high availability. His extensive technical depth includes networking, middleware, database, task dispatching, memory management, and other operating system services, plus security, compliance, problem determination, and monitoring leveraging AI. Mark has enabled his products and customers to evolve, grow, and tackle the challenges of application modernization, creation of efficient hybrid cloud architectures, and real-time analytics.