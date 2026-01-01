Marisela Cadenas Offering Strategy

At IBM Business Operations, Marisela leads Finance and Procurement initiatives spanning strategy, product‑market fit, and go‑to‑market execution. She partners across teams to apply market insights and shape offerings that address real customer needs and deliver measurable value. Drawing on her experience in IBM Corporate Strategy, she brings an end‑to‑end perspective on the technologies and services that enable enterprise transformation. Earlier in her career, within IBM’s Chief Analytics Office, Marisela led initiatives that improved productivity and business outcomes through AI, contributing to IBM’s Client Zero story.