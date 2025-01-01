Marcus Buckle Managing Director - Sovereign Partnerships & Geo Expansion

Marcus blends corporate strategy with cutting-edge technology and business innovation to help multinational corporations forge strategic partnerships that drive growth and competitive advantage. With two decades of global consulting experience, he brings a unique perspective to helping businesses navigate the complexities of digital sovereignty in a highly interconnected world. As a strategy leader, he empowers his marketing, sales, technical, and client success teams to engage in more impactful conversations with their clients, focusing on business outcomes related to industry challenges, often using AI or Cloud technologies. Always curious and keen to solve new problems, Marcus has built his career on approaching each new challenge with a combination of analytical thinking, real world considerations, and an ability to articulate a strategy to all levels of an organisation.