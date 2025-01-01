Marco Simioni Executive Advisor | EMEA Cyber Range Lead | PhD | Master Inventor

Marco Simioni is a Worldwide facilitator and EMEA Lead for the IBM enterprise-scale, commercially focused Cyber-Range.

In this role, he consults with businesses to help them improve their organizational response to enterprise-wide cyberattacks.

He champions information security best practices in defending customer and stakeholder interests by delivering simulated real-world crisis and incident response scenarios through immersive client experiences.

He designs, develops, and implements cybersecurity scenarios that put executives and responding teams to the test.