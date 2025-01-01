Marcel Mitran IBM Fellow - CTO Cloud Platform IBM Z and LinuxONE

Marcel is an IBM Fellow and the CTO for Cloud Platform for zSystems and LinuxONE. As such, Marcel is the corporate-wide technical executive leading IBM LinuxONE, Red Hat Synergy, and the hybrid cloud strategy for zSystems. He collaborates with research, academia, and development teams across IBM to drive innovation. He works closely with partners, vendors, and open source communities, developing best-of-breed solutions with LinuxONE, zSystems, and IBM Cloud. He also collaborates with clients around the world, helping them succeed with new workload deployments on IBM Systems. With over 330 patents issued worldwide, Marcel is also an IBM Master Inventor.