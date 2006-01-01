Marc Stoecklin Department Head, Security Research, IBM Research Europe

Dr. Marc Ph. Stoecklin is a Principal RSM and head of Security Research Department at IBM Research Europe in Zurich, Switzerland. He co-leads the global research strategy on Quantum safe Cryptography and Migration at IBM, focussing on identifying cryptographic artifacts, assessing and prioritizing migration, and implementing mitigation and remediation measures. Before that, he was responsible for execution of the Threat Management research activities at IBM, with a particular focus on applying artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies to threat management (detection, investigation, response). Fields of current and past activities and interests include threat detection, identity (passkeys, mobile badges), cyber reasoning, cyber deception, big data analytics, and security visualization. Dr. Stoecklin holds a PhD degree (Dr. ès sc..) in Computer, Communication, and Information Sciences from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland.

More concretely, Dr. Stoecklin co-leads the research efforts to innovate new technologies for IBM Quantum Safe and IBM Consulting](https://www.ibm.com/consulting). Previously, he contributed to the AI-powered security operations offerings (incl. Watson for Cyber Security and QRadar Advisor with Watson, as well as applications on IBM Cloud Pak for Security) and is one of the creators of the concepts and algorithms leveraged in the products. Moreover, he has contributed to several security technologies that IBM has open-sourced.

From 2020 to 2022, Dr. Stoecklin was the tech lead of IBM's COVID-19 technology task force activity related to Contact Tracing and Health Certificates. As part of this effort, IBM Digital Health Pass (IDHP) was developed and designed with key contributions from several researchers from the Zurich Security Research department. IDHP is actively used, for example, in the State of New York (Excelsior Pass) with over 1M passes issued in the first two months.

Moreover, Dr. Stoecklin continuously analyzes the impact of emerging technologies on the cybersecurity posture of organizations (incl. the misuse and weaponization of AI and quantum computing technologies), and served on scientific boards such as the CEPS task force on AI and Cybersecurity.

In 2006, Dr. Stoecklin joined IBM Research as a research intern, predoctoral student, and subsequently research scientist for the AURORA project. In this project, he contributed to the design and development of a flow-based network traffic monitoring and anomaly detection system, which has been productized by IBM Tivoli in 2009. He developed several behavior-based anomaly detection components for AURORA traffic monitoring system. In 2011, Dr. Stoecklin joined the Global Security Analysis Lab (GSAL) at the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center in Hawthorne, NY where he participated in the development of the IBM Cyber Security Analytics and Intelligence research platform. In 2012, Dr. Stoecklin became a Research Staff Member in the Cloud and Security Group in the Industry & Cloud Solutions department at IBM Research – Zurich, where he continued to deepen his focus on Cyber Security Analytics on the network level, both in traditional IT and industrial control systems (ICS) networks. From 2014 to 2019, Dr. Stoecklin led the Cognitive Cyber Security Intelligence (CCSI) group at the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, NY. In 2019, Dr. Stoecklin became the head of the Security Department at IBM Research Europe in Zurich.