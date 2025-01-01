Marc Cassagnol Product Manager, watsonx.governance, IBM

Marc Cassagnol is a Product Manager in IBM’s Data and AI software group, specializing in model risk governance and data privacy solutions within IBM’s AI Governance and GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) software portfolios. His current focus is on enhancing the risk and compliance capabilities of watsonx.governance. Marc is dedicated to collaborating with product development teams to address business challenges and create exceptional products. His contributions to watsonx.governance earned him an IBM Corporate Technical Award. Marc holds an undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Physics from the University of Toronto, a Master’s degree in Mathematics from York University, and a Graduate Diploma in Financial Engineering from the Schulich School of Business.