Manish Bhide Distinguished Engineer and CTO, watsonx.governance, IBM

Dr. Manish Bhide is the Chief Architect of IBM Watson OpenScale - an offering which helps build trust and transparency in AI. He has been with IBM for more than 18 years and has worked across different parts of the organization, including IBM Research and IBM Watson. Manish has a passion for innovation and is credited with conceptualizing several technological innovations which have made an impact on IBM's products and offerings. Additionally, he is a prolific inventor and has filed more than 80 patents and has published more than 25 research papers in IEEE/ACM conferences. He holds a PhD in Computer Science where his thesis dealt with applying Machine Learning to solve problems of streaming data.