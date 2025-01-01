Madhu Kochar Vice President, Automation, IBM Software

Madhu Kochar leads IBM Software, with global responsibility for products, technology direction, development, and delivery for the Middleware and Asset Lifecycle Management portfolios. She has vast experience leading high performing engineering teams, driving innovation and growth. She has hands-on experience with data, AI, and automation technologies and is now leading the new wave of GenAI. Earlier, Madhu formed IBM's data and AI strategy to ensure a clear path to enterprise AI adoption. To strengthen IBM’s hybrid strategy, she led the development of IBM’s MultiCloud SaaS Platform. She has extensive experience setting up world class DevOps and SRE practices. Madhu was honored with the Tribute to Women award for her role as an outstanding woman executive in Silicon Valley, and now serves on the IBM Corporate Asian Council.