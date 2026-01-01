M.J. Vaidya Partner & Offering Leader - Cyber Strategy & Risk, IBM Consulting

M.J. Vaidya is the Offering Leader for Cyber Strategy and Risk at IBM Consulting, bringing more than 25 years of experience helping global organizations navigate transformation, resilience, and growth in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Across industries including financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, and life sciences, he has led initiatives spanning cybersecurity, AI, automation, digital transformation, and technology strategy.

Known for combining strategic vision with operational execution, M.J. has helped organizations strengthen governance, advance responsible AI frameworks, and modernize risk management practices to stay ahead of evolving cyber and regulatory challenges. He is also passionate about developing future talent, serving as an adjunct professor and contributing to the next generation of cybersecurity leaders.