Luke Firth Product & Design Principal, Asset Lifecycle Management

Luke Firth leads AI for IBM’s Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) portfolio spanning Maximo Application Suite, and Envizi - while serving as Design Principal for its user experience. A 10 year veteran of Maximo, today he drives the vision for how AI-first, outcome-driven products can redefine how industrial organizations plan, operate, and optimize their assets. His work focuses on weaving intelligence directly into everyday workflows, creating systems that guide, collaborate, and evolve with their users. A storyteller and systems thinker, Luke bridges design, product, and business strategy to deliver measurable impact and help shape the future of intelligent enterprise experiences.