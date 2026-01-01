Lisa Slim Director, Partner Development – Global Strategic Alliances, Worldwide Sales, Microsoft Corporation

Lisa Slim is the Director of Partner Development at Microsoft, focused on building and scaling strategic alliances that translate platform innovation into measurable customer outcomes. She works at the intersection of executive stakeholder alignment, partner go-to-market execution, and solution strategy—helping enterprise organizations modernize to the cloud, operationalize agentic AI (agents embedded into business processes), and adopt frontier AI responsibly with strong security and governance.

In her current role, she leads the global Microsoft–IBM alliance, partnering with IBM and Microsoft leadership and teams to shape joint priorities and deliver repeatable, industry-relevant offerings. A key focus is bringing frontier capabilities—advanced AI models, agentic workflows, and cloud-scale platforms—into practical solutions that teams can deploy at enterprise scale. Her day-to-day spans strategy through execution: defining where we differentiate, aligning senior leaders on shared bets, and enabling teams to land solutions that drive cloud consumption, accelerate AI transformation, and increase customer confidence through security.