Li Yan Global Procurement Offering Leader and Associate Partner

Li Yan is the Global Procurement Offering Leader at IBM, where she leads enterprise-wide transformations that reframe procurement as a core driver of resilient, digitally enabled, and AI-native supply chains. With 20 years of experience across consulting and industry, she has delivered over $1B in EBITDA impact through procurement reinvention, cost takeout, and end-to-end value chain alignment. A trusted advisor to CPOs, CSCOs, and CEOs, Li partners with Fortune 100 enterprises, global energy leaders, discrete manufacturers, and industrial clients to turn procurement from a cost control function into a strategic lever for resilience, sustainability, and growth.

Her current focus: embedding generative AI into sourcing strategy and digital procurement architecture to drive speed, intelligence, and long-term competitive advantage across the supply chain.