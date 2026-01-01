Kyle Ruddy Sr Director, Product Marketing

Kyle Ruddy is a well-known expert in DevOps and cloud computing. With over a decade of industry experience, he currently serves as the Director of Product Marketing at IBM. He is a thought leader in automation, infrastructure, and cloud computing and has contributed significantly to the development and implementation of Terraform and PowerShell. Kyle has a deep understanding of how to leverage technology to build efficient, scalable systems and has helped many organizations achieve their goals through effective automation and DevOps practices.