Kuntha Chelvanathan Global Procurement Operations Offering Leader

Procurement and Supply Chain Specialist - Has personally led 100+ Transformation projects and client engagements in Procurement and Supply Chain and Operations operating model design, operational strategy development, and enabling procurement technology. Kuntha has delivered over $5 billion in cost-reduction projects, covering Procurement process improvement, forecasting and planning processes, sourcing savings delivery, data, and advanced analytics across Procurement and Supply Chain. She leads the Intelligent Procurement Operations Offering Team, covering 120+ clients and $420Bn in managed spend. Development of the IBM Procurement asset strategy and IBM AI assets for Procurement is one of her key priorities.